Tomatoes bear fruit along the E79 road under repair

Several tomato plants have borne fruit along the E79 road under repair. Fully ripe tomatoes are seen very close to the road, while heavy equipment and construction teams are working around them, bTV reports.

The plants have developed well despite the excavated road, construction materials and ongoing repair work. They have become an unusual vegetable detail against the background of machinery and construction.

It is unclear how the tomatoes ended up along the road. Among the possibilities are that the seeds accidentally fell into place or that the plants were planted intentionally. Additional information about their origin and the exact section of E79 is not specified.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg