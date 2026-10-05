Dimitar Ganev expects problems for Prime Minister Rumen Radev after mid-January

Serious problems for the government will probably begin from mid-January, when family budgets will be burdened by higher bills and expenses after the holidays. This was stated by sociologist from „Trend“ Dimitar Ganev on the air of NOVA News.

According to him, the presidential campaign has already begun, although its official start is yet to come. Ganev explained the lower interest by the presence of a clearly expressed favorite and the expectation that the candidate of the leading political force will have an advantage.

„There are currently two parties with a serious presence on the field - GERB and DPS“, said the sociologist. He pointed out that „Trend“ is about to announce its own study of electoral attitudes for the presidential vote.

Expected runoff between Yotova and Gyurov

Ganev predicts that Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov will most likely reach the second round. According to him, the runoff is certain, since the voter turnout is not expected to be sufficient for a victory in the first round.

The sociologist assessed the distance between Gyurov and Kostadinov as serious, which, according to him, makes it difficult for them to exchange positions. “For them to exchange places, either Gyurov's campaign must crash or Kostadinov must have a major breakthrough“, said Ganev.

He expects weaker mobilization among GERB and DPS voters. Of the approximately 430,000 people who voted for GERB in the last parliamentary elections, according to him, less than 200,000 will probably go to the polls. Among them, Andrey Gyurov may have a lead, but it is not clear whether he will receive the support of the party as a whole. For the MRF, Ganev predicts less than 100,000 voters.

“Neither from Boyko Borisov nor from Delyan Peevski will we hear a clear message about who their electorate should vote for“, said the sociologist. He also pointed to the mayor of Stara Zagora Zhivko Todorov, who has already stated that he will support Iliyana Yotova.

Prices remain the main challenge

Regarding speculation about protests after the elections, Ganev said that a victory for “Progressive Bulgaria“ would give an additional boost and legitimization of the government. This, he said, would make it easier to pass the budget with less political and public resistance.

“Serious problems will probably come from mid-January onwards, mostly due to depleted family budgets, higher bills, more money spent around the holidays“, said Dimitar Ganev.

He defined high prices as the most serious problem for the country in the last two years and as the main challenge facing “Progressive Bulgaria“. Ganev also allowed for the possibility of a surprise if an event occurs before the vote that changes the ranking of the candidates.

Sources: NOVA News, dnes.bg