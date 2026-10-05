Helicopter "Cougar" joined in extinguishing a fire in Yambol

A military helicopter "Cougar" is helping to extinguish a fire that broke out earlier today near the Yambol village of Pobeda, Tundzha municipality. According to initial data, mainly grass and bushes are burning, and no forest fund has been affected at the moment. The fire has entered a difficult-to-reach area in the area at the foot of Mount Bakadzhik, but is currently limited and poses no danger to settlements.

The machine with a crew from the 24th aviation base in Krumovo took off for the fire at 17:29. The army specifies that this is the third military helicopter sent today to fight the flames in different parts of the country.

Six firefighting teams and 140 servicemen from the 42nd Mechanized Battalion of the Second Mechanized Brigade are participating in extinguishing the fire on the ground. Their efforts are aimed at completely controlling the fire and preventing its spread.

The regional governor of Yambol, Georgi Chalakov, is on site, assisting in the coordination between the institutions, as well as the director of the local Regional Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection” Commissioner Ivan Dinev.

Earlier today, two other “Cougar” helicopters from the same airbase were sent to the Eastern Rhodopes. There, a large-scale fire near the Ivaylovgrad village of Gorno Lukovo covered nearly 10,000 acres and entered Greek territory.