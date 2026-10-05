Tsvetanov: Megerov hardly went to eliminate Filipov, it is not a contract killing

We talked about the unknowns surrounding the murder of Plovdiv businessman Iliyan Filipov on the show "Denyat ON AIR" with former Minister of Internal Affairs Tsvetan Tsvetanov.

"On the first day I said that the "black toto" version should not be ruled out. The behavior of the lady who calls Filipov is strange, but neither of them call 112. I assume that the lady recognized the person and knows that they are on good terms. Filipov returned without assuming that it would come to such an extreme. There is no way not to call 112 and not seek assistance", he said.

Filipov was extreme in his statements on the topic of "football", Tsvetanov noted on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

The guest admitted that there may have been similar scandals between the two men before, which did not end in an unpredictable way, but now there was more emotion that provoked Megerov to pull out a gun and commit the murder.

"There is no political nuance. For a contract killing - the organization is very weak. He left so many traces behind him, he got rid of his clothes unprofessionally. They had a very serious partnership, a joint business. I assume that he (Megerov - ed. note) was the dark side of this business," Tsvetanov also said.

"The assumption is that Megerov did not go to liquidate Iliyan Filipov. He may have been provoked during a verbal altercation with Filipov. I assume he did not go to commit this murder. His withdrawal was a series of mistakes, he analyzed.

Tsvetanov does not rule out the possibility that the weapon will soon be found, and that another person helped Megerov withdraw.

Tsvetanov believes that it is necessary to check whether there is a love triangle: "It is commented that Megerov had a relationship with this lady". The DNA profile of the child who will be born should be sought - he is a potential heir to the assets of Filipov's company, the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs indicated.

"Iliyan Filipov is an interesting person, over the years he has known many politicians and key factors in the local government in Plovdiv. Analyses should be made of how the state provided financial resources for the "Botev" stadium in Plovdiv. During Borisov's administration, 22 million leva were allocated, Mayor Zdravko Dimitrov incurred a debt of 11 million leva - was this money accounted for and went to its intended purpose? These 33 million could have gone to something else in the municipality of Plovdiv. There was a serious closeness between Borisov and Filipov," he commented.

The former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs asked why the institutions did not take action after Filipov's Facebook post in 2025 about threats to him. "Then the authorities should have taken action."

According to Tsvetanov, the loyal and convenient are already being appointed in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system, and professionalism is not leading.