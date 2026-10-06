Mihail Marinov takes over the Water Supply and Sewerage Company of Varna

Mihail Marinov takes over the management of “Water Supply and Sewerage - Varna“ OOD. The decision for his appointment was taken at the General Meeting of Shareholders of the company and has already been officially entered in the Commercial Register.

“Water Supply and Sewerage - Varna“ OOD serves 437 thousand residents in an area of 3818 square kilometers, covering 12 municipalities: Varna, Avren, Aksakovo, Beloslav, Byala, Vetrino Valchi Dol, Devnya, Dolni Chiflik, Dalgopol, Provadia and Suvorovo. The partners in the company are the state, represented by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works through “Bulgarian Water Supply and Sewerage Holding“ EAD, with 51% of the capital and 10 municipalities from the region with a total of 49%.

Mihail Marinov is an economist and engineer in water supply and sanitation (Water Supply and Sewerage) with a bachelor's degree. He also holds a master's degree in economics and management of the Water Supply and Sewerage industry. Eng. Marinov has many years of professional experience in the water company, where in the period from 2013 to 2023 he held the position of deputy manager, and in 2024 - manager.

He will lead „Water Supply and Sewerage - Varna“ OOD until the competition for the selection of a permanent manager is held, which, according to the provisions of the Public Enterprises Act, will be announced by „Bulgarian Water Supply and Sewerage Holding“ EAD.