A company manager is going to court after the death of a worker who fell from a roof structure during construction and installation activities in Sofia, the prosecution announced.

The victim suffered a severe head injury and died a week after the incident. According to the indictment, on December 4, 2024 in the city of Sofia, on the Ring Road, in a hall, the accused, in his capacity as a manager of a commercial company, in the negligent performance of a legally regulated activity, which was a source of increased danger, violated requirements for health and safety conditions of work when carrying out construction and installation work. According to the indictment, regulatory requirements related to the use of personal protective equipment - a safety helmet and a safety belt, as well as ensuring safety when working at height were violated. As a result of the violations, a worker fell from the roof structure and suffered a severe head injury. The victim was admitted for treatment to the Military Medical Academy, where he died on December 11, 2024. According to the prosecution, there is a direct causal relationship between the traumatic injuries received in the fall and the death that occurred.

The Sofia City Court is about to schedule a preliminary hearing in the case.