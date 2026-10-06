Dimitar Stoyanov: Su-25 searches for survivors after ship sinks off Bulgaria

A Su-25 plane is involved in the search for survivors after a ship was hit by drones in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. The other strike ship has been evacuated, and two injured sailors are expected to be transported to Varna.

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov announced that the plane was sent for aerial reconnaissance and search for people at sea. “The Su-25 aircraft has characteristics that allow it to fly at a lower speed and fly over the sea in search of people who may have survived the incident“, Stoyanov said.

Of the two ships hit, one, which was sailing under the flag of Togo, sank. Its crew remains missing. The search operation continues in the area, and at the moment there is no confirmed information about finding survivors from this ship.

Two injured are being transported to Varna

A boat has already picked up two injured people from the second ship. Its crew was evacuated and rescued by the Bulgarian ship “Dioscuria“. The injured were located about 13 miles from the coast and will be transported as quickly as possible to Varna, where they are expected to be taken in by teams from the Military Medical Academy.

According to information from BNT, injured sailors are expected to arrive at the Military Medical Academy in Varna, but at the moment there is no official information whether their lives are in danger.

Two helicopters are also participating in the operation

Two helicopters from the “Krumovo“ airbase are also involved in the rescue operation. They are heading to the “Chaika“ Naval Forces formation, from where they are to pick up rescuers and, if necessary, head into the sea.

The Ministry of Defense is ready to engage additional forces and resources depending on the development of the operation. Meanwhile, the institutions continue to coordinate the search for the crew of the sunken ship and the provision of medical assistance to the victims.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg