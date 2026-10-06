This is another example in which the government shows complete inability and unwillingness to deal with the threats against Bulgaria. Should they start attacks on the peaceful Bulgarian population so that everyone understands the scale of this national betrayal? Head in the sand does not solve any real problem.

This was stated by former Prime Minister Acad. Nikolay Denkov after the briefing of Prime Minister Rumen Radev regarding the attack on two merchant ships off the Bulgarian coast.

Here is the entire position of Acad. Nikolay Denkov on "Facebook":

We heard from the Prime Minister a story about what happened after the attack by Russian drones on the ships in the Black Sea.

We heard how the rescue operation was going.

We heard that this was "an absolutely unacceptable attack, a gross violation of international law and maritime affairs".

But we did not hear:

Condemnation of the culprit for the war, for the attack on the ships in the Black sea and the direct danger to Bulgarian national security. And this is Putin.

A request for close cooperation with our NATO and EU allies to protect our country from the aggressor. He is already attacking the next potential victims.

This is another example in which the government shows complete inability and unwillingness to deal with the threats against Bulgaria.

Should they start attacks on the peaceful Bulgarian population so that everyone understands the scale of this national betrayal?

Heads in the sand do not solve any real problem.