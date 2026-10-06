The captain of a ship attacked off the Bulgarian coast has serious burns

The captain of the motor ship “Able“ has been admitted to the Naval Hospital in Varna with serious burns after a drone attack in the Black Sea, east of the town of Byala. The ambulance with the most seriously injured sailor has already arrived at the medical facility, where he will remain for treatment.

Another sailor has a head injury. At the moment, there is no information whether the two are in danger of life. The injured were transported to the Marine Station – Varna with a Navy cutter, and the remaining rescued crew was delivered with a “Border Police“ cutter.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 AM in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. The first signal was given by an emergency buoy. There were 18 sailors on board the “Able“ who were rescued and initially taken aboard the Bulgarian ship “Dioscuria“.

The other ship – “Alpha Watan“, suffered critical damage and sank. It sailed under the flag of Togo. According to data disseminated by BNT, no sailors from its crew have been found.

The Naval Hospital is expected to provide additional information on the condition of the injured. The security of the medical facility announced: “Media teams will not be allowed on the territory of the hospital complex.“

Sources: bntnews.bg