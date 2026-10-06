Blue Bulgaria against the attack by Russian drones off the Bulgarian coast

The “Blue Bulgaria“ coalition condemned the attack by drones against two merchant ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone and demanded immediate action from the government and the president. The formation insists that Prime Minister Rumen Radev publicly condemn the incident, and President Iliana Yotova convene the National Security Advisory Council.

The two ships were hit at around 3:00 on October 6, about 70 nautical miles east of Byala. One vessel sank, and no survivors were found from its crew at the time of the Prime Minister's statement. The crew of the second vessel abandoned the vessel, and a rescue operation has begun in the area. According to BNT, the attack was carried out with sea and air drones.

“This is an absolutely unacceptable attack in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone“, said Rumen Radev before a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Environment and Water, the presidential institution and the security services. At this time, there is no officially confirmed information about the perpetrator or the origin of the drones used.

Request for a report to parliament

“Blue Bulgaria“ defines what happened as a direct threat to national security, international legal order and commercial shipping in the Black Sea. The coalition insists that the Ministry of Defense, the Navy and the security services present a full report to the National Assembly and the public with the radar trajectories, the type of unmanned aerial vehicles and data on their source.

According to the formation, the lack of public information would undermine trust in the institutions. They state that political silence in such a situation is not prudence, but a refusal to protect the state interest.

Call for consultations under Article 4 of NATO

The coalition insists that the government initiate consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty. The reasons given are the risk to freedom of navigation, a possible environmental disaster and an increase in insurance risks for the ports of Varna and Burgas.

„Blue Bulgaria“ also demands expansion of joint allied patrols, enhanced air and sea reconnaissance and guarantees for normal movement along sea corridors.

Proposal for coastal anti-drone defense

Among the other demands are the construction of a system for early detection of drones, the deployment of coastal radars and the provision of means for electronic warfare. The coalition links the measures not only to the defense of the sea border, but also to the protection of port infrastructure, trade transit and energy diversification of Bulgaria.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev convened the institutional meeting due to the incident, with the government press service indicating that the security services are also participating in it.

Sources: bntnews.bg, government.bg