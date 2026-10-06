The question of whose drones hit the two ships is starting to seem quite rhetorical. The Russians do not particularly bother to strike precision strikes on ships - "whoever is destined for what". If the drones were Ukrainian, he would have already blown the bagpipes about the insane warlike behavior of Europe and Ukraine!

This is what Rumen Karamihalev commented on "Facebook".

Here is his entire position:

1. The ships are bulkers (i.e. for bulk cargo) and at least one of them was certainly transporting grain. The Ukrainians are focusing on sanctioned tankers with Russian oil.

2. The usual routes of the Russian ships are on the other side of the Black Sea, near the Turkish coast and as far away from Ukraine as possible. These two were moving along the route that is usually used for grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

3. The Russians are not particularly worried about delivering precise strikes on ships - "whatever is written for whom".

4. Radev immediately expressed unaddressed "outrage at the unprecedented attack". If the drones were Ukrainian, he would have already blown the trumpet about the insane war-mongering of Europe and Ukraine.

Perhaps the only thing unclear for now is whether, as a sign of solidarity and desire for peace, Radev will offer Mitrofanova to compensate Russia for the drones spent.