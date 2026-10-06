This, let's say very clearly, is an attack, not an incident. When a ship has sunk and we don't know what happened to its crew, we can no longer ignore it and pretend that the war has not already come to our shores. Here I want to say very clearly, we are not talking and we don't want war, we don't want bullets and we don't want death, but this is happening against our will. This was stated by the MEP from GERB/EPP Andrey Novakov.

"We must take care. We are talking about an incident that happened a few dozen kilometers from Varna and Byala. That is why I hope that Bulgaria will take maximum advantage of the funding that the European Commission provides, will invest in effective air defense, since the drones that participated in this attack were both sea and air, so the coast guard has yet to get involved.

We are talking mostly about whether Bulgaria, the Bulgarian territorial waters, the Bulgarian economic zone is safe for commercial shipping, is it safe to pass through with cargo and passengers, since this is currently being monitored by the whole world," Novakov also commented.