Delyan Peevski: Rumen Radev alone owes an answer for the crisis with the drone attackers

DRF leader Delyan Peevski with a comment on the midnight attack with drones on commercial ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone.

"The answers for the crisis with the drone attackers, and for everything that is happening in the state, the security and the future of Bulgarian citizens, are owed by Rumen Radev - with his categorical majority of 131 deputies in the National Assembly, with his Council of Ministers, his security services and his president, who is completing his mandate", says Peevski's position.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Radev sharply criticized the attack on the ships in our waters, stating that this is an absolutely unacceptable attack and a violation of international law.

He announced that one ship had sunk and its crew was being searched for, with no survivors found at the moment. The other ship was on fire, and its crew was rescued.

Military Minister Dimitar Stoyanov added during an emergency meeting at the Council of Ministers that two helicopters had taken off from the Krumovo airbase and were traveling to the Chaika naval formation, from where they would pick up rescuers and, if necessary, head inland to the sea. A Su-25 had also taken off for aerial reconnaissance and search for survivors.