The remaining 16 sailors from the ABLE arrived in Varna

The remaining 16 sailors from the crew of the motor ship “ABLE“ arrived in Varna after the vessel was hit by drones in the Black Sea near Byala. Thus, all 18 people from the crew have been rescued and are on the Bulgarian coast.

The sailors were transported to Varna by a “Border Police“ boat. They will undergo medical examinations, although according to Radio Varna they have no injuries. “They are all in good condition“, announced the regional governor of Varna Mario Smrkov.

At the request of the shipowner, the 16 sailors will be admitted to Varna. It is yet to be determined how they will return home.

Two sailors in hospital

The two most seriously injured crew members were brought earlier to the Naval Station in Varna by a Navy cutter. One is the captain of the “ABLE“, who has a head injury. The other sailor has severe burns and will be treated at the Naval Hospital, including in the intensive care unit.

The incident occurred in the Black Sea, off the Bulgarian coast. After the impact on board the “ABLE“ a fire broke out, and the crew was evacuated and taken on by a vessel in the area, before the sailors were transferred to Bulgarian service boats.

The search for the other crew continues

The rescue operation in the area continues due to the sinking of another merchant ship. There is currently no confirmed information about the fate of its crew. An overturned boat, life rafts and life jackets have been found in the sea, and the area is being surveyed by aircraft and will also be inspected underwater.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg