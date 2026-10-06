Rescued sailor: The strike on the ship came from the water

“The strike came from under the water“, said one of the sailors from the ABLE ship, which was hit in the Black Sea off Bulgaria. His words were reported by Varna24 after the arrival of the 16 rescued crew members in Varna.

The testimony differs in description from the initial information about an air attack, but Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that sea and air drones were used on the ships. At present, the origin of the devices has not been officially established and no party has been named as being behind the attack.

One ship has sunk

The attack took place at around 3:00 a.m. about 70 nautical miles east of Byala, in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. The ship ALFA WATAN, flying the flag of Togo, suffered critical structural damage and sank.

An overturned boat, life rafts and life jackets were found at the scene, but by the afternoon there was no confirmed information about any crew members found. The search continues with the participation of an airplane and two helicopters, and the area is to be surveyed underwater.

18 sailors rescued from the second ship

A fire broke out on board the ABLE, which flies the flag of Palau, after the impact. All 18 sailors have been evacuated. Two of them were transported earlier to Varna — the captain has a head injury, and another sailor has severe burns and is being treated.

The remaining 16 crew members arrived in Varna by a Border Police boat. They were sent for medical examinations and temporary accommodation. According to Radio Varna, the ship was transporting wheat.

The rescue operation is being led by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Varna. The Navy, Air Force, Border Police and structures of the Maritime Administration are participating in it. Monitoring for possible pollution of the marine environment is also continuing.

“This is an absolutely unacceptable attack in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone“, said Rumen Radev. He defined what happened as a violation of international and maritime law.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg, varna24.bg