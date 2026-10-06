The Consumer Protection Commission imposed 95 thousand euros in sanctions on three retail chains

Today, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) imposed a total of 95 thousand euros in sanctions on three of the largest retail chains in our country. The reason for the fines was the establishment of unfair trade practices in various locations of the chains.

A promotion of pure butter was announced in one retail chain. During the promotion period, it was not available to consumers, the CPC inspections established. For the same practice, this chain had an order issued back in 2015, the violation of which determines the highest amount of the fine.

The case is similar with another chain, in which, however, the unfair trade practice was applied to an announced promotion of sugar. During the promotion period, the CPC inspectors established that the sugar was not available. For the same unfair trade practice, the chain has had an order from the Consumer Protection Commission since 2016. Failure to comply with the order is currently grounds for imposing the highest fine.

In the third chain, the Consumer Protection Commission inspectors established another type of unfair trade practice - various types of vegetables were declared with a country of origin that did not correspond to the real one, which misled consumers and was grounds for a sanction. This chain was imposed the maximum fine provided for by law.

The Consumer Protection Commission's inspections of retail chains in Sofia and throughout the country continue.