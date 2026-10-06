20-year-old female driver hit and killed a pedestrian

An elderly pedestrian died as a result of a road accident in the Pazardzhik region, the police announced.

A report of the accident was received last night in the Septemvri Regional Office.

According to initial information, on the road between the villages of Zlokuchene and Boshulia, a driver of a passenger car hit a pedestrian who was pushing a handcart.

Auto patrols of the Septemvri Regional Office, fire brigade and emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The uniformed officers established that the driver of the passenger car was a 20-year-old woman from the village of Zlokuchene, and the deceased was her 71-year-old neighbor.

The driver's tests for alcohol and narcotics were negative. An investigation has been launched into the case under the supervision of the Pazardzhik District Prosecutor's Office.

The woman driving the car is being held in custody at the Septemvri Police Station.