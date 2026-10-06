"Ships of countries outside the EU can stay for up to 8 p.m. And Turkey's position is against foreign warships entering the Black Sea," Karakachanov, a former military minister, politician, historian, told the Bulgarian National Radio.

On the cleaning of the Black Sea, where drones are falling and there are mines, he commented: "The commitment is on the countries of the Black Sea basin, they are most interested in undertaking cleaning. There is such an initiative by the Romanian, Bulgarian and Turkish sides, which are most at risk. I have not heard of mines appearing in Georgia. The neighboring countries are outside the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it's us, Turkey, Romania and Georgia.

Georgia doesn't have any navy to participate. Romania and Bulgaria can neutralize dangerous materials with their own forces using minesweepers. The largest navy in the Black Sea belongs to Turkey, but I can't imagine how we will form a military armada and shoot down the drones of one or the other, he specified.

Karakachanov said that it doesn't matter whose drones are, after two ships were hit: "In my opinion, they are Russian. I see that the debate is turning to Russian drones and how bad it is. But this is not the first attack on naval vessels in the Black Sea, 2 - 3 tankers from the shadow fleet serving Russia were sunk by the Ukrainians. The fact that the Black Sea has become a battlefield is quite worrying and it doesn't matter whether the drones are Russian or Ukrainian. If there had been an accident, imagine a ship carrying oil, the pollution in the Black Sea would have had tragic consequences, no matter what the drones were. This is a worrying signal."

According to the former Defense Minister, the reaction of the Ministry of Defense in this case is adequate.