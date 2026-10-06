An American delegation will assess Bulgaria's capabilities to counter unmanned aerial vehicles (C-UAS) today, FOCUS learned.

A joint meeting of the Defense Committee and the Committee on Homeland Security and Public Order of the National Assembly with a delegation from the Bureau of Arms Control and Non-Proliferation of the US Department of State has been scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

At the request of the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, the American team will assess Bulgaria's capabilities to counter unmanned aerial vehicles.

The exact reason for the assessment has not been officially stated. However, the meeting is taking place against the backdrop of drone attacks on commercial ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.