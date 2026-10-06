Georgi Parvanov on the ships hit by drones in the Black Sea: A red line has been crossed

According to President Georgi Parvanov (2002-2012), the incident with the ships hit by drones in the Bulgarian economic space in the Black Sea crosses a red line, the Bulgarian National Radio reports.

On the need to convene the National Security Advisory Council, he said:

"I assume that President Yotova will make her decision, because the situation is really very unpleasant. This is already crossing a red line. This comes to show for the last time that what President Yotova said about the risks and threats in the Black Sea is already happening, is already a fact".