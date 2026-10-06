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Georgi Parvanov on the ships hit by drones in the Black Sea: A red line has been crossed

Georgi Parvanov on the ships hit by drones in the Black Sea: A red line has been crossed

"I assume that President Yotova will make her decision, because the situation is really very unpleasant", this is how Parvanov commented on the need to convene the National Security Council

Oct 6, 2026 16:23 47

Georgi Parvanov on the ships hit by drones in the Black Sea: A red line has been crossed - 1
Ani Efremova Ani Efremova Author at Fakti.bg

According to President Georgi Parvanov (2002-2012), the incident with the ships hit by drones in the Bulgarian economic space in the Black Sea crosses a red line, the Bulgarian National Radio reports.

On the need to convene the National Security Advisory Council, he said:

"I assume that President Yotova will make her decision, because the situation is really very unpleasant. This is already crossing a red line. This comes to show for the last time that what President Yotova said about the risks and threats in the Black Sea is already happening, is already a fact".


Bulgaria