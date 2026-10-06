Foreign Minister on Drone Attack: Bulgaria is in close contact with NATO and European partners

The security of the Black Sea is inseparable from the security of Europe. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova in her profile on the "X" platform in connection with the two commercial vessels attacked in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone of the Black Sea early this morning.

"The drone attack against two commercial vessels in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone is absolutely unacceptable. It is a gross violation of international law and the principles of safe navigation. This is not only a matter of maritime security, but a reminder that the security of the Black Sea is inseparable from the security of Europe," Petrova points out.

The drone attack on two commercial vessels in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone is absolutely unacceptable. It is a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of safe navigation. This is not only a matter of maritime security, but a reminder that the security of the Black Sea is inseparable from Europe's security. The safety of civilian crews and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea must be a priority. They matter to our partners around the world that rely on safe delivery of essential goods from the Black Sea region. It is another step in the dangerous escalation of the war in Ukraine. We need to support all possible diplomatic efforts to bring this war to an end. I am in close contact with our European and NATO partners. Bulgaria will work together with its partners to assess the broader implications for security and navigation in the Black Sea.

— Velislava Petrova, PhD (@vpetrova_mfa) October 6, 2026

She noted that the safety of civilian crews and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea should be a priority and are important for our partners around the world who rely on the safe delivery of essential goods from the Black Sea region.

"This is another step in the dangerous escalation of the war in Ukraine. We must support all possible diplomatic efforts to end this war," the foreign minister added.

Petrova added that she is in close contact with European partners and NATO. Bulgaria will work together with its partners to assess the broader implications for security and navigation in the Black Sea, she added.