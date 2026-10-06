The Ministry of Health begins inspections of medical institutions throughout the country

The Ministry of Health begins inspections of medical institutions in all 28 regions of the country, reports "Focus". The goal is to identify possible violations related to the quality and safety of medical care and the appropriate spending of public funds.

The inspections were ordered by the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova in connection with the data established after the action of the prosecutor's office and the police at the University Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv. The Executive Agency "Medical Supervision" will participate in them (IAMH), regional health inspectorates (RHI) and the Bulgarian Drug Agency (BDA), in accordance with their powers.

"This case is an occasion for us to launch inspections throughout the country. We do not want to create unnecessary tension, but to be absolutely sure that we have quality healthcare, safety for patients and that the funds in the system are spent correctly and appropriately“, said Minister Katya Ivkova.

Particular attention will be paid to medicinal products, including expensive therapies. Their storage, traceability and dispensing will be checked, as well as the presence of expired medicines. By tracking by barcode, it will be established for which patients the medicinal products were intended and whether the requirements for their subsequent destruction have been met.

The inspections will also cover the processes in outpatient medical care related to medical documentation and the patient's path to the TELK. The aim is to identify possible violations and illegally reported medical activities.

In connection with the suspicions of fictitious hospitalizations, the Ministry will seek the assistance of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) for joint inspections. By comparing the data and information from the control systems, it will be checked for possible illegal reporting of medical activities and inappropriate spending of public funds.

"There is enough information that can draw attention to potential irregularities. Therefore, it is important to combine on-site inspections with the analysis of data in the information systems of the NHIF and the National Health Information System“, Minister Ivkova pointed out.

In parallel with the control actions, the Ministry of Health is working with "Information Services“ to expand the capabilities of electronic healthcare. It is planned that patients will receive information about the costs reported for their treatment in hospital and outpatient care through eHealth. If discrepancies are found, they will be able to file reports. The information will also help identify cases that are subject to subsequent verification.

The inspections will also cover the organization of work and control in medical institutions. After their completion, the results will be compared with the internal inspections of the hospital managements in order to assess the necessary follow-up actions.

Minister Ivkova emphasized that the inspections must provide a clear picture of the presence of violations in each area and of the actions taken by the competent institutions.