Kostadin Kostadinov in Kardzhali: The attacks on ships in the Black Sea are a signal of increasing risk for Bulgaria

To be a mediator for peace, not an instigator in the conflict with Ukraine

The presidential candidate of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov visited Kardzhali, where he met with citizens at a polling station.

In front of journalists, he also commented on the information about the drone strikes on two ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone of the Black Sea. He stated that what happened should be the subject of a serious political conversation, especially in the conditions of an election campaign. He called on all candidates to take a stand on the case.

According to Kostadinov, this is another Ukrainian attack, after the drone attack on the gas transmission station near Yovkovo, which directly affects Bulgaria.

“Radev and Yotova's policy of continuing arms supplies to Ukraine is clearly failing. Ukraine is in fact threatening Bulgaria's national security and Bulgaria's continued support for Ukraine carries risks for the country's security”, said Kostadinov.

He is adamant that what is happening is that due to the continued support from the Bulgarian state in the person of the current government for Ukraine, the war in Ukraine is already clearly flaring up and coming to our borders“.

Kostadinov also commented on the Prime Minister's intention to convene the National Security Council. According to him, not only discussion is needed, but a concrete reaction from the institutions.

„I don't know what this National Security Council will decide, given that only two and a half months ago a drone directly attacked the territory of Bulgaria. Then, miraculously, the gas transmission station near the village of Yovkovo on the Bulgarian-Romanian border was not blown up. The drone was Ukrainian. There was no apology from Ukraine, and no explanation was ever requested from Bulgaria by Ukraine“, said Kostadinov.

He stated that in his opinion, Bulgaria should take on the role of a mediator for peace in the conflict, instead of being a party that contributes to its incitement.

“We, from “Vazrazhdane“, have been insisting for years that Bulgaria's role should not be in inciting and inciting this conflict, but in the direction of overcoming the conflict, with Bulgaria being a mediator. However, we are not a mediator at the moment because of our rulers — we are on the side of Ukraine and are helping to incite this conflict. I am extremely worried that these attacks will continue. The next case, since these two attacks were not carried out in Bulgarian waters, but in the exclusive economic zone — this is a part of the Black Sea that is not Bulgarian state waters, but is in the economic zone of Bulgaria — the next case may turn out to be in Bulgarian state waters“, said Kostadinov.

We recall that in January, Ukrainian terrorists were captured on the territory of our country with information about critical infrastructure in our country, whose whereabouts we still do not know. “The parliamentary group of “Vazrazhdane” then came out with political declarations, and submitted requests for hearings of ministers on this occasion, but the ruling party of “Progressive Bulgaria” rejected them.

We recall that the arrests of the two Ukrainian citizens were kept completely secret for 2 months, when the court classified the case due to a danger to national security. Timofeev and Zozulya, who officially live in Spain, entered our country at the end of 2025. Although the defense presents them as war invalids and TV parts dealers, the charges are under Chapter One of the Criminal Code - crimes against the republic. Olegsii Timofeev is a lieutenant, head of the "Unmanned Systems" department in the Ukrainian Army (AFU), who is retired due to injury. Roman Zozulya served in the airborne assault troops of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, and was also retired due to injury.

According to information published in the media at the time of the arrest, the case also caused diplomatic tension, with rumors circulating among diplomatic circles in our country that Ukrainian Ambassador Olesya Ilashchuk had pressured Acting Prime Minister Andriy Gyurov over the espionage case against the two arrested Ukrainians and had lobbied for the detainees, denying that Kiev had targeted the route, which brings Bulgaria 100 million euros annually.