One of the injured sailors in the drone attack in the Black Sea has 45% burns

The condition of one of the injured sailors, who were transported to Varna today, is very serious, announced the regional governor Mario Smrkov, quoted by BTA. He specified that according to data from the Naval Hospital in the city, the man has 45% burns. He was a mechanic on one of the ships hit by drones. The man is in shock, has been placed in intensive care and will probably remain there for at least another three days.

The other injured - a Turkish citizen, captain of the hit ship, is in good general condition, Smrkov added. According to information from the St. Anna Hospital Anna“ the man had injuries to his head, chest and left leg. After receiving medical attention, he was released from the hospital.

The remaining sailors from the crew have been accommodated, for the moment there is no change in the information that the shipowner will take care of them, added Mario Smrkov.