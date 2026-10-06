Prof. Kolarova: Tomorrow at the National Council of the Socialists of Bulgaria, a political consensus must be reached, because we need it

Tomorrow at the National Council of the Socialists of Bulgaria, a political consensus must be reached, because we need it. Within the framework of this incident, the situation is very delicate and I do not see how such a consensus will be reached at the National Council of the Socialists of Bulgaria. "Vazrazhdane" will defend its pro-Russian theses, and GERB and PP-DB will defend their pro-European theses. I do not know where the MRF will position itself. All this will reflect on the government and President Yotova. For me, they will again take a lopsided position tomorrow. Tomorrow we must observe two things. The first is whether a joint declaration will be adopted and the second is what the political forces will say after the National Council of the Socialists of Bulgaria.

This was stated on the program "Denyat na zivo" on NOVA NEWS Prof. Rumyana Kolarova, who will discuss the upcoming meeting of the Constitutional Council of the Bulgarian People's Party (CSNS) and the presidential elections tomorrow, quoted by novini.bg.

"It is already clear that there will be a runoff in the presidential elections. For me, in this runoff, Yotova will rather attract more votes, because I do not imagine the voters of "Vazrazhdane" voting for Gyurov. The army of non-voters will matter if the voter turnout is high. For me, there will not be a high voter turnout, and looking at what is happening, it will fall further. There is no intrigue in the presidential elections. There is no way that "Vazrazhdane" will come in second place or Yotova will fall from first place. The intrigue is how these elections will affect the political parties purely electorally. It is clear that GERB made a mistake by not nominating a candidate. Borisov did it because he was aware that if he nominates a candidate, everyone will play against him," she also said.