Adm. Eftimov: The crew of the sunken ship had only three minutes to react. The attack was combined

The attack was combined - by air and sea drones, and the crew of the sunken ship had only three minutes, which explains the lack of reaction in terms of taking rescue measures. This was explained by the chief of defense, Admiral Emil Eftimov, in the program “From the Day” on BNT regarding the incident with the two ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, quoted by BTA. He congratulated the captain and crew of the Bulgarian ship “Dioskursia“, who, according to him, acted adequately and saved 18 sailors.

At 2:54 a.m., the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center received a signal from the so-called emergency buoy on the motor ship “Alpha Watan“. At 3:05 a.m., the motor ship “Dioskursia“ observed aerial unmanned aerial vehicles that were striking the ship “Alpha Watan“. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Center established radio contact with the Bulgarian motor ship. According to its data, an explosion on the ship “Alpha Watan“ and subsequent sinking were observed, Eftimov indicated.

We are in constant contact with NATO operational structures in connection with the incident. In order to be clear about the type of drone, I need to see the wreckage, he said. According to him, no NATO country has sufficient surveillance and anti-drone defense systems.

Our logic was to quickly approach the damaged ship. The powers of the Bulgarian Navy extend into the territorial sea, which extends 12 miles from the border, which is also measured in an adjacent zone, where we can provide assistance to the authorities. In the exclusive economic zone, the air force is included in the national search and rescue plan, said Emil Eftimov.

According to him, the activation of a Su-25 aircraft was the fastest way to provide surveillance in the area. He discovered the burning ship, saw the life rafts from the sunken ship and through him we acquired initial information, after which we directed two "Cougar" helicopters, the head of defense added.

When asked what the possibilities are for the protection of the Bulgarian armed air and naval forces from drones, Eftimov replied that both drones and anti-drone defense systems are under development. “We are working on projects under the SAFE mechanism, where we expect to acquire about 20 systems. We are also working on an air defense project, and we will additionally acquire anti-drone defense systems for these systems. We participate in all NATO and EU initiatives“, he noted.

According to him, the most effective means of possible protection is a radar with appropriate resolution and a means of kinetic impact.

Eftimov pointed out that it is logical to strengthen surveillance in the maritime direction and the means of possible protection. And now we have the means, but the situation is changing, he commented.