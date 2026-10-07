There is no trace of the crew of the ship "Alpha Watan" that sank off Byala

All 18 sailors from the hit ship “ABLE“ have been rescued, with 16 of them already in Varna. One of the injured is in very serious condition with 45 percent burns and is in intensive care, and the Turkish captain of the vessel has been released after medical assistance.

The remaining 16 sailors arrived in Varna on a “Border Police“ vessel. Ten of them are Turkish citizens and six are Indian citizens. They are in generally good condition, but were “very exhausted, tired and stressed”, reported Inspector Ivan Ivanov, commander of a “Border Police“ vessel. Two crew members were transported earlier due to their more serious injuries.

According to Varna Regional Governor Mario Smrkov, the Indian sailor is a mechanic and has 45 percent burns. He is in shock and is in the intensive care unit of the Naval Hospital. The Turkish captain had injuries to his head, chest and left leg, but after receiving medical attention he was released from the hospital.

No trace of the crew of the sunken ship

The search for the sailors from the “Alpha Watan“ continues by air and water. The ship, flying the flag of Togo, suffered critical damage and sank after the attack in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone, about 70-80 nautical miles east of Byala.

Life jackets, life rafts and an overturned boat were found in the area, but as of the latest officially reported information, no crew member has been found. In The operation involves forces of the Navy, the Air Force and the “Border Police“, coordinated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Varna. Two “Cougar“ helicopters are also involved in the search.

The first distress signal was sent at 2:54 a.m. by the emergency buoy of “Alpha Watan“. A little later, the crew of the nearby Bulgarian ship “Dioscuria“ observed an explosion and the rapid sinking of the vessel.

The origin of the drones has not yet been established

In the same attack, “ABLE“, flying the flag of Palau, was damaged and a fire broke out on board. Bulgarian institutions confirmed that both ships were hit by unmanned vehicles, but the origin of the drones has not yet been identified.

The search operation for the crew of the “Alpha Watan“ continues. President Iliana Yotova has called a meeting of the National Security Advisory Council due to the incident and the risks to maritime security.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg