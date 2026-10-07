Planned exercise and evacuation of workers at Kozloduy NPP

A planned general exercise is being held on October 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy NPP. It will practice measures set out in the plant's Emergency Plan, as well as evacuate workers on the site.

The Kozloduy NPP indicates that the exercise is "in accordance with the approved annual schedule" for exercises and training with personnel. Its implementation is part of the company's pre-planned actions.

The local notification system will be activated

The local notification system of the plant will be activated during the exercise. The signal will be sent to the settlements located in the region around the “Kozloduy“ NPP.

The planned evacuation will affect workers at the site, and the actions will be carried out within the framework of the training scenario. The exercise is planned and is not related to a real accident at the plant.

Sources: bnrnews.bg