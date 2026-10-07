The injured sailor near Byala remains in serious condition

The injured sailor, admitted to the Naval Hospital in Varna after the drone attack near Byala, spent the night peacefully. His condition remains stable but serious, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The sailor has severe burns. The second seriously injured member of the crew of the ABLE has a head injury and was taken to the “St. Anna“ hospital in Varna.

16 sailors were examined in Varna

The remaining 16 sailors from the ABLE crew were transported to Varna by a “Border Police“ boat and were examined in the Emergency Room. They are not expected to require hospitalization.

The entire 18-member crew of the ABLE was evacuated and rescued by the Bulgarian ferry DIOSCURIA after the ship caught fire.

One ship sank

The attack took place in the early hours of October 6, about 70 nautical miles east of Byala, in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone. Two commercial ships were hit by drones.

The Togolese-flagged ALFA WATAN was critically damaged and sank. There are currently no reports of survivors from its crew.

The rescue operation is involving the Navy, Air Force, “Border Police“ and other institutions. In parallel with the medical assistance for the rescued sailors, the search for the crew of the sunken ship continues.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg