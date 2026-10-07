Bulgarian territory is not defended with its head buried in the sand.

After the attack on two merchant ships in the Black Sea last night, no specific measures have been announced for the security of Bulgarian citizens.

It is not enough for the Prime Minister to talk about violating international law, and the President - about “warriors“. In the event of a real threat, the state must act quickly and clearly explain how it protects people.

This was published on his Facebook page by presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov regarding the necessary measures for Bulgaria's security and defense after the attack on two merchant ships in the Black Sea. Here is more from Gyurov's statement:

I insist that the authorities say: what measures have been taken, when will Bulgaria fully participate in the European anti-missile and anti-drone defense, and when will the rearmament of the army accelerate.

Now it's drones. What if tomorrow it's missiles?

We cannot stand aside from the efforts to strengthen the Eastern Flank while the countries around us invest in real defense capabilities.

Bulgaria needs modern air defense, radars, anti-drone capabilities, ammunition and trained personnel, integrated with NATO systems.

Defense money must mean real combat readiness, not just expensive contracts.

As Supreme Commander-in-Chief, I will work for a strong and modern Bulgarian army and for Bulgaria's active role in the security of NATO and the Black Sea region.