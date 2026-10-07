Blood does not make water: Who is the captain who saved the sailors from the ABLE?

Border Police boats transported to Varna the sailors from the ship "Able", which was hit in a military strike, who were saved thanks to the cold-blooded intervention of the Bulgarian ro-ro ferry "Dioscuria". The vessel, sailing under the native flag, is commanded by the hereditary long-distance captain Anatoly Zlatarov.

Successful rescue mission

After completing the critical phase of the operation, the ferry "Dioscuria" continues its regular course to the Georgian port of Poti. According to Maritime.bg, the institutions are already preparing an official recognition for the crew and its commander for their courage on the high seas.

„The Maritime Rescue Coordination Center will award an honorary distinction to long-distance captain Zlatarov as a sign of deep recognition for his exceptional professionalism, impeccable seamanship and cool-headed actions that ensured the rescue of the crew of the motor ship „Able“, stated the executive director of the Executive Agency „Maritime Administration“ k.d.p. Ventsislav Ivanov.

Descendant of glorious sailors

Captain Anatoly Zlatarov is a representative of the third generation of distinguished Bulgarian sailors, whose history is closely connected with the maritime glory of the country. His great-grandfather is the legendary captain Ivan Tomov, who during World War II saved the Greek city of Piraeus from complete destruction. Then he sacrificed his own life, taking the burning ammunition ship “Maria Luisa“ out of the port.

The grandfather of today's rescuer is the famous captain first rank of the reserve Anatoly Zlatarov, and his father is captain-mentor Valentin Zlatarov - founder of the “Young Sailor” club. However, the family's maritime history also holds tragic memories, after his uncle, the helmsman Ivan Zlatarov, lost his life in an accident in the Gulf of Aden in 1996.