Magdalena Lazarova proposed as acting prosecutor general

The Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council proposes Deputy Prosecutor General Magdalena Lazarova-Prodanova as acting prosecutor general. The decision was made at the meeting of the college, and the next step is for Lazarova to give her consent.

„If Lazarova agrees, the proposal will be voted on by the Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council“, the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency reported. Magdalena Lazarova is the next in seniority among the deputies of the Prosecutor General, which is why her name is on the agenda.

Vanya Stefanova's mandate expires on October 22

The need for a new acting Prosecutor General is related to the expiration of the six-month period in which Vanya Stefanova can hold the position. She took over the temporary leadership of the Prosecutor's Office in April 2026 after the resignation of Borislav Sarafov.

According to the current rules, the acting head of the Prosecutor's Office can remain in office for up to six months. The election is made by the Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council upon the proposal of the Prosecutor's College. If Lazarova accepts, she will lead the state prosecution until the election of a titular prosecutor general.

A lawyer with experience in the prosecution, the court and the SJC

Lazarova has been the Deputy Prosecutor General at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office since May 2025, when she was unanimously elected by the Prosecutorial College of the SJC.

She has 29 years of legal experience. Her career began in 1996 at the District Court in Blagoevgrad, after which she worked as a junior prosecutor and prosecutor at the District and District Prosecutor's Offices in the city. She was a deputy appellate prosecutor of the Sofia Appellate Prosecutor's Office, a member of the SJC and a judge at the Specialized Criminal Court of Appeal.

From 2022 until her appointment to the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office, Lazarova was a judge at the Sofia Appellate Court.

The proposal for a new acting prosecutor general is yet to be considered by the SJC Plenum. It has not been announced at this time whether Magdalena Lazarova has agreed to take up the position.

Sources: vesti.bg, nova.bg, 24chasa.bg