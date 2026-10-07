Rumen Radev: In the 2027 budget, we are betting on an increase in the salaries of young doctors

In the 2027 budget, we are betting on an increase in the salaries of young doctors. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the beginning of the regular government meeting, BTA reports. The Prime Minister assured that the government is working so that young doctors in Bulgaria have a faster professional realization.

The Prime Minister congratulated the employees of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Interior, the Prosecutor's Office and the National Agency for National Health Services for the action carried out in Plovdiv and the disclosure of abuses with clinical pathways, clinical trials, expensive medicines and hospital fees. There has been talk for a long time about the major abuses and draining of the National Health Insurance Fund, Radev pointed out. He emphasized that the government's task is to work so that they are discovered and prevented.

Cross-checks will continue throughout the country, the Prime Minister assured, adding that the Public Procurement Law is ready, so as to limit the drain on the Health Fund.