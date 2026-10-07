Alexander Yordanov: Peevski is right

All day long I have been reading and listening to comments from politicians about the criminal attack by the Russian Federation against merchant ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. I agree with some, but not with others. I also published an opinion on Facebook. But if I am now returning to this issue, it is because I consider the following position of the chairman of the MRF Delyan Peevski to be worthy. While other politicians grumble and twist their answers, the leader of this opposition party is categorical.

This was noted on "Facebook" former MEP Alexander Yordanov.

I quote:

"The answers for the crisis with the attack drones, and for everything that is happening in the state, the security and the future of Bulgarian citizens, are due to Rumen Radev - with his categorical majority of 131 deputies in the National Assembly, with his Council of Ministers, his security services and his president, who is completing his mandate“.

Clear and unambiguous. And the expression: "...and his president", also suggests a pre-election position. This is not without importance 19 days before election day.