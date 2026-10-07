Mayor in Pleven region removed from office for property fraud of over 42,000 euros

At the request of the Pleven District Prosecutor's Office, the court removed from office a village mayor accused of a series of property fraud and document crimes. The material damage caused to the victims amounted to 42,539.48 euros.

The investigation covers four crimes committed in the period from 2022 to 2025 - two frauds and two document crimes. According to the evidence collected, in his capacity as an official, the mayor drew up false official documents with notarial certifications. He certified false circumstances in powers of attorney and declarations, which were then used as evidence.

Through these falsified documents, the accused misled buyers that a certain owner (through a proxy) agreed to sell his real estate. As a result, notarial deeds of purchase and sale were drawn up, causing serious financial damage to the victims. Some of the acts were committed as a continuing crime within a year, and one of the frauds is also being investigated for complicity with another person. By order of the supervising prosecutor, the mayor was initially detained for a period of up to 72 hours.

The court accepted that there was sufficient evidence for a reasonable assumption that the mayor was the perpetrator of the acts, as well as that there was a real danger that he would commit a new crime. The second measure was fully respected and the mayor was removed from his post.

Regarding the preventive measure, however, the court imposed “house arrest“ on him. The Pleven District Prosecutor's Office stated that they will protest this ruling within the legal period and will insist on permanent arrest before the higher instance.

The case is not isolated. Three more pre-trial proceedings have been conducted against the same mayor under the supervision of the state prosecution for similar crimes - drafting of official documents with false content. The investigation into them has already been completed and the cases have been filed with indictments in court, where they are currently in the trial phase.