A mayoral candidate was found dead in a garage in Malo Konare

A 42-year-old man was found dead in a garage of a house in the Pazardzhik village of Malo Konare, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Pazardzhik reported.

The alarm was filed this morning on 112 by a resident of the village, who reported that he had found his friend in a lifeless state.

Teams of the Pazardzhik Regional Directorate were immediately sent to the scene. An examination is being carried out by a duty group of the police department in the presence of a forensic doctor.

According to initial data, no signs of violence were found on the body. The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case, which is being conducted under the supervision of the Pazardzhik District Prosecutor's Office.

According to information from the Bulgarian National Radio, the deceased is one of the three candidates for mayor in the October 18 snap elections in Malo Konare, Doncho Tsarvulanov. Tsarvulanov was elected mayor of Malo Konare in March 2026, but the election was annulled because Tsarvulanov had not deleted his private company within a month.