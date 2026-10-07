Fire near Pleven closes Sofia-Ruse road due to smoke

A fire near Pleven has closed the main Sofia-Ruse road in both directions due to heavy smoke and reduced visibility. Dry grass is burning near the roadway, NOVA reported.

The police have stopped traffic to prevent incidents in the area. Heavy goods vehicles weighing over 12 tons are waiting on site, and cars are being redirected via a bypass route through the city of Pleven.

Three fire crews are working on site, announced Commissioner Stanislav Atanasov, director of the Regional Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ in Pleven. He is in communication with the regional governor and the city's police director.

Atanasov has also spoken with the director of the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water. According to him, the inspectorate assured him that the station in the area does not report air pollution.