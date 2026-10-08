Demerdzhiev will answer questions in the National Assembly about the orders for guardrails

Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev will be heard in the National Assembly about the public procurement for the installation of guardrails. The reason has already been presented data on vicious practices in their award, as well as information about the possible allocation of funds to finance Delyan Peevski's flights.

Demerdzhiev will answer questions about the amount of the costs of the flights, their invoicing and who paid them. The request for a hearing also includes questions about data on related parties. The initiative is from the parliamentary group “Progressive Bulgaria“.

The hearing was postponed

The conversation on the topic was postponed from the previous week. At that time, the minister appeared in the plenary hall, but was invited to comment on the murder of Plovdiv businessman Iliyan Filipov.

Other items on the agenda

Before the hearing, the deputies will discuss at first reading changes to the Law on State Reserves and Wartime Stockpiles. One of the goals is to regulate the access of legal entities with a wartime task assigned and a permit for the relevant type of military product to the documentation stored in the Central Technical Base in the village of Sokolovo.

The program also includes the first reading of changes to the Law on Clean Air. The agreement on air communications between the governments of Bulgaria and Mongolia is also to be ratified.

Sources: bnrnews.bg