Corridor 8: Sofia brings together ministers for transport and energy

An international ministerial conference on Corridor 8 will be held in Sofia with the participation of ministers, representatives of European and international organizations and experts from the countries along the route. The forum is hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The program includes three discussion panels. They will examine the strategic importance of the corridor for regional stability and Euro-Atlantic integration, the development of transport and energy connectivity, energy security and the potential for economic growth.

„Special emphasis will also be placed on the key role of Corridor VIII for the security and sustainability of the region“, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated. Other topics include military mobility and effective crisis response.

The conference will bring together representatives from Bulgaria, Albania, Italy and the Republic of North Macedonia, as well as Romania, Kosovo and Montenegro. Participants include European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos, high-ranking representatives of the European External Action Service and NATO, as well as representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom and Ukraine. Experts on transport, energy, defence, investment, innovation and new technologies will participate in the thematic discussions.

The unfinished rail link

Corridor 8 connects the Adriatic with the Black Sea through Albania, the Republic of North Macedonia and Bulgaria, extending to Italy and Romania. It includes road and rail links and is part of the Trans-European Transport Network.

One of the main unfinished parts is the rail link between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia. In November 2025, the two countries signed an agreement to build a cross-border railway tunnel. On Bulgarian territory, 2.4 kilometers of railway line from Gyueshevo to the border remain to be built.

Bulgaria, Albania, Italy and the Republic of North Macedonia have agreed to develop a military mobility corridor along this route.

Sources: bta.bg