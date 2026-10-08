The rating system evaluates 51 universities in our country

The Ministry of Education and Science presents the Higher Education Ranking System for 2026. The annual edition covers 51 universities and compares their performance in 52 professional fields.

The ratings are prepared according to indicators, including the quality of the educational process, scientific activity, the application of the diploma, the prestige of the higher education institution and the unemployment rate among graduates. The presentation of the system is scheduled for 10:00.

Sofia University retains its leading position

Sofia University ranks first in 22 professional fields out of a total of 29 in which it participates in the rankings. The Medical University of Sofia is at the top in all five areas in which it offers training.

The rating system is designed to assist prospective students in choosing a university and professional field. It allows for comparison not only between individual higher education institutions, but also by specific fields of study.

Masters are more successful according to previous data

Data from last year's edition show lower unemployment and higher salaries among graduates of master's programs compared to bachelors. These indicators are part of the information that the system provides on the implementation of graduates on the labor market.

The new edition will provide an up-to-date picture of the performance of universities and professional fields in the country.

Sources: nova.bg