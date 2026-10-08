Road conditions: restrictions on highways and traffic at the border

The road conditions in the country are normal for the season, but drivers must comply with a number of temporary restrictions on highways and the secondary road network. On the "Trakia" motorway in the Burgas region, traffic between km 342+100 and km 348+250 in the direction of Burgas is carried out with increased caution due to markings. The speed limit is 80 km/h.

On the "Hemus" motorway between km 1+240 and km 8+500 in the direction of Varna, the speed is limited to 90 km/h, and vehicles over 12 tons are moving only in the emergency lane due to the unsatisfactory condition of the pavement. Between km 350+000 and km 363+000 in the direction of Sofia, traffic is transferred to the Varna lane in both directions.

There are also restrictions on the Struma Motorway due to cleaning of slopes and emergency activities in the direction of Sofia. On the Maritsa Motorway to the Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing Point, traffic is limited to one lane in several sections, and the speed is limited to 50 km/h. The Road Infrastructure Agency calls on drivers to "strictly comply with the posted road signs" and follow the instructions of the „Traffic Police“.

Restrictions on the passes and second-class roads

Vehicles over 12 tons, as well as vehicles towing trailers and semi-trailers, are not allowed through the „Petrohan“ pass. On road II-82 Kostenets – Samokov, the movement of trucks over 10 tons is restricted. In the Rhodope Mountains, sections with single-lane traffic remain due to the collapse of the pavement, repair of supporting structures and strengthening of slopes, including in the directions Smolyan – Devin, Rudozem – Smolyan and Pamporovo – Stoykite.

Traffic on the borders

According to the General Directorate of „Border Police“ Traffic with Romania is normal at all points. Ferry connections Oryahovo – Beket and Svishtov – Zimnich remain temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube. Crossing with Greece, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia is normal.

There is a load at the border checkpoints “Kapitan Andreevo“ and “Lesovo“ on the exit from Bulgaria for trucks. Passenger cars, buses and trucks are allowed through “Kulata“, “Ilinden“ and “Kapitan Petko Voivoda“. At “Rudozem“, “Zlatograd“, “Makaza“ and “Ivaylovgrad“ cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons pass.

Good conditions in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service reports good conditions for tourism. The weather is clear and sunny, with light wind, and no incidents with tourists have been registered in the last 24 hours. The forecast for the higher parts is for temperatures of about 18 degrees at 1200 meters and about 11 degrees at 2000 meters.

Fire and Traffic Police

During the last reported 24 hours, the fire department units responded to 224 signals and extinguished 169 fires. There were 27 fires with direct material damage, and two citizens were injured in the incidents. 42 rescue and assistance operations were also carried out, including four in accidents.

Within the framework of the specialized police operation for compliance with the Road Traffic Act, 17,131 motor vehicles and 18,914 drivers and passengers were checked. 5,354 tickets and 441 acts were drawn up. 14 drivers were found to be driving after drinking alcohol, as well as six drivers under the influence of narcotic substances or their analogues.