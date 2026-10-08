Capt. Todor Georgiev: The Black Sea is becoming a "dead zone". Right now we are even worse than the Strait of Hormuz

The drone attacks on two merchant ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone put shipping and maritime business in the Black Sea at risk.

"Trade in the Black Sea has practically stopped and it is becoming a "dead zone". Right now we are even worse than the Strait of Hormuz. This opinion was expressed in "This Morning" by Captain Todor Georgiev, owner of a shipping agency.

"The Russians are every time they are caught saying that their drone has hit a ship, they announce that there was a weapon on it. Weapons are not being transported to Ukraine in the Black Sea for two reasons", he said.

"First - the insured value of the cargo will probably exceed the value of the cargo itself. Second - since weapons shipments are state orders, they are subject to public tenders and the destination is known. Third - Turkish control does not allow weapons, except in exceptional cases, which means if the ship is under a national flag", explained Todor Georgiev.

According to him, a ship going to or from Ukraine and being hit by a drone, "is a Russian job". A ship that was hit in Russian territorial waters or on the approaches to Russian ports was hit by the Ukrainians.

According to Todor Georgiev, the bodies of those who died from the sunken ship must be found.

“The normal practice is for the search for survivors to continue for seven days with all possible means. This means with ships, with helicopters, with low-flying aircraft and satellites. I don't know why they decided to stop the search“, said Georgiev.

According to him, we are not prepared for a possible environmental disaster.