Ivaylo Mirchev: There is also a witness who says that the attack in the Black Sea was from a Russian drone

From “Democratic Bulgaria” we proposed 7 points during the National Security Advisory Council. Two of them were not accepted. We wanted Bulgaria to send a note to Russia and to have a very clear commitment from Moscow that it will not attack in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. This was said by the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria".

He pointed out that in the so-called grain corridor since the beginning of the war there have been no Russian ships, and there are none from Ukraine either. According to him, Moscow is trying to stop shipping in this area of the Black Sea.

Mirchev said that there is also a witness who says that the attack was from a Russian drone. He noted that during the KSNS there was no one who doubted that the attack was from Russia. The deputy also noted that Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is not conducting operations in this area.

Regarding Turkey, Mirchev said that the country has a very different geopolitical “game”, as it is trying to be a balancer – it has interests towards both Russia and Ukraine.

The MP said that after the attacks, shipping insurance will increase. There is also a risk that a Bulgarian vessel will be hit, he added.

Mirchev described the declaration made by Iliyana Yotova as "toothless".

If there is an attack in Bulgaria's territorial waters, the situation will not be any different, the MP believes. He noted that the battle with drones is very difficult for us, and for other countries as well. Mirchev said that one of the proposed points from "Democratic Bulgaria" during the CSNS is for our country to participate in all anti-drone initiatives of NATO and the European Union. In his words, Bulgaria must start cooperating with Ukraine in order to be able to defend itself, since Kiev is at a very high level in the fight against drones.

The MP emphasized that the signals from Bulgaria to Ukraine are distancing in support.