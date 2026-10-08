Alexander Uzunov: Security should not be an election issue

The state's position after the drone attack on two merchant ships in the Black Sea was “extremely adequate and timely“. This was stated by Alexander Uzunov from “Progressive Bulgaria“ in an interview with BNT.

According to him, the convening of the National Security Advisory Council has placed the security of the Black Sea basin at the highest state level.

The attack on the ships

“It is sad that some colleagues put their election campaign before issues that concern our national security. And this should not be so“, said Alexander Uzunov.

On October 6, two merchant ships were attacked in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. One vessel sank, and a fire broke out on board the other. According to information cited by BNT, the attack was carried out with sea and air drones.

The origin of the drones and responsibility for the attack have not been definitively established. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces had not conducted operations in the area. The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria reported that the two ships were not among the targets of the Russian armed forces.

The Security Council discussed maritime security

President Iliana Yotova has called a meeting of the Security Council for October 7. The topic was related to the current risks and threats to Bulgaria's maritime security and critical infrastructure in the context of the war in Ukraine.

After the meeting, four parliamentary groups did not support the prepared text. The differences were related to the assessment of the origin of the attack and the proposals for the response of the institutions. The President stated that it cannot be claimed that the attack was carried out by Russia without evidence.

Against this background, Uzunov called for the topic of national security to be considered separately from the pre-election disputes. According to him, the state's response should remain focused on protecting maritime security and critical infrastructure.