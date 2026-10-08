MRF warns of police violence against a boy after a scandal with the son of the regional director of the Ministry of Interior in Kardzhali

The MRF informed about a case of violence against a boy after a scandal with the son of the regional director of the Ministry of Interior in Kardzhali. At a briefing in parliament, MP Kalin Stoyanov spoke about a “scandalous case of police arbitrariness and excess of police powers by employees of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior (ODMVR) in Kardzhali“. This is also the district from which Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev is a member of parliament and currently the current minister, Stoyanov pointed out.

Stoyanov pointed out that the basis of this situation is a dispute between two boys over a girl. On one side is the 22-year-old victim, and on the other side is the son of the regional director of the Ministry of Interior - Kardzhali, Mr. Shteryo Milchev, Stoyanov pointed out. As a result of the dispute between them, the regional director harnessed the resources of the regional directorate, taking his son's side, he added.

According to him, on August 30, a search and seizure was carried out from the victim's home, looking for drugs, which were not found.

A little later in the evening in the center of Kardzhali, the victim was stopped by a civilian car, unmarked, driven by an employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kardzhali, Stoyanov said and added that he was taken to the city's Regional Directorate.

„This person who took him away in the car was joined by two more officers, again civilians, who took him to the yard, this is according to the boy's information and what we have established, they took him to the yard of the Regional Directorate. Someone ordered the cameras to be stopped and from there on, a brawl and beating by the police officers against the boy began. In addition, he was insulted, threatened, hit with a wooden leg from a chair and even received threats of sexual violence with the wooden object“, Stoyanov explained.

According to him, after the brawl ended, the police officers told the victim “when someone asks you what happened, you will explain that you fell down the stairs“.

The interesting thing, however, is that according to our information, there are several more similar cases in the Kardzhali police and after some time we will report them as well, Stoyanov pointed out. And here the question is whether Ivan Demerdzhiev is familiar with this case, what measures have been taken, will a brave prosecutor be found to investigate this scandalous case, Stoyanov asked.