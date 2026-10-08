Deputy Prime Minister Pulev: The lifting of the ban on diesel exports will in no way lead to deficits on the Bulgarian market

“Energy is the circulatory system of every industry and every economy. We live in a time of unprecedented economic transformation, in which geopolitical processes are redrawing the global map of energy, economy and industry“. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev during an international conference “Energy Alliance Initiative in Central and Eastern Europe“, organized by the Bulgarian Oil and Gas Association.

The forum was attended by the Minister of Energy, representatives of industry and employer organizations, leading experts and industry representatives.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, geopolitical uncertainty, disruption of supply chains and price pressure directly affect both households and businesses.

“Our government has the difficult task of seeking local solutions to global problems and we do it in a spirit of partnership and open dialogue with the industry and leading experts“, Pulev emphasized.

He pointed out that as a result of this dialogue, the government has taken specific measures to support different groups of the population and the Bulgarian economy. economy.

„We heard the voice of business, understood the needs of the industry and lifted the ban on diesel exports, without in any way leading to deficits on the Bulgarian market. In this way, we provided additional liquidity not only for the „Lukoil“ refinery, but also for the industry as a whole – as a short-term measure to strengthen competitiveness“, said the Deputy Prime Minister.

Alexander Pulev also emphasized the need for long-term solutions for infrastructure modernization and attracting private capital.

„We are at the final stage of developing very high-quality legislation related to public-private partnerships. We are faced with the huge challenge of finding the necessary resources and mobilizing private capital in combination with intelligent use of European funds to carry out a comprehensive modernization of the country's infrastructure,“ he pointed out.

In his words, public-private partnerships can have a wide range of applications – from the development of industrial zones and road infrastructure to the improvement of transport and energy connectivity.

Deputy Prime Minister Pulev also emphasized the importance of Bulgaria's stronger integration into European policies and the deepening of the partnership with the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

“Bulgaria should not be on the periphery of the European Union. Bulgaria must be at the heart, strongly integrated into all European policies, especially when we talk about energy connectivity“, he said.

According to him, this can be achieved through better connectivity, increased investments, including through public-private partnerships in cross-border infrastructure, as well as through better diversification of supplies.

“We are for the green transition and all green policies, but they must be implemented in a way that does not further undermine Europe's level of competitiveness. They should not lead to additional price pressure, but should be tailored to the needs of the countries“, said Pulev.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that Bulgaria has the opportunity to strengthen its role in the region and to more effectively protect the interests of industry and consumers within the European Union.

“I am convinced that here, in this format, in this synchrony, Bulgaria, together with our partners from Central and Eastern Europe, will have an even stronger voice. We will categorically protect the needs of industry and consumers“, said Alexander Pulev.

He emphasized that it is precisely the partnership between institutions, business and industry organizations that is key to finding working solutions in the conditions of global economic and energy transformation.

The Sofia Declaration on Energy Security and Competitiveness in Central and Eastern Europe was signed within the framework of the forum. The document brings together representatives of energy organizations from Bulgaria, Greece, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic and marks the beginning of an informal regional alliance for a more active dialogue with national and European institutions. The aim is to protect energy security, the competitiveness of the industry and affordable prices for consumers in the region through coordinated actions.