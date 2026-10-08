Minister Georgi Peev: With the implementation of Corridor VIII, we are talking about connectivity and security in the region

Urgent steps have been taken and the Corridor VIII project is moving at an accelerated pace after the meetings of the Mixed Committee in Sofia and Skopje. This was stated by the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev to journalists during the International Conference on Corridor VIII, held at the “Hyatt Regency Sofia“ hotel.

The minister emphasized that there is a clear political will for the implementation of the corridor, evidence of which is the first-ever direct commitment of the European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos on this topic.

“The deadlines are set in the next Multiannual Financial Framework of the EU (2028-2034). Our strategic geographical position makes Corridor VIII a key facility not only for the transport network, but also for security and military mobility in the region. Due to the geopolitical situation, the European Commission, the European Parliament and NATO are making joint efforts for its timely completion“, explained Georgi Peev.

He added that the multimodal corridor is a natural bridge for global transport flows between Europe and Asia, providing the connection between the Black and Adriatic Seas. Its completion will bring sustainable economic growth and stronger European integration for the countries of the Western Balkans.

Bulgaria is implementing a large-scale program for the modernization and construction of railway sections along the TEN-T network, with the main focus on the Sofia - Pernik - Radomir - Gyueshevo direction. Among the concrete results, he pointed out the secured financing and the signed contract for the section from Gyueshevo to the entrance of the cross-border tunnel. The bilateral agreement with North Macedonia also guarantees joint construction and operation activities on the facility.

The government is also exploring opportunities for public-private partnership in the implementation of major road projects, including the Rila motorway, which provides direct access from the national road network to the Gueshevo border checkpoint.

“With the support of the European Commission and our international partners, we are convinced that we are moving in the right direction for the implementation of this strategic connection,“ the minister said.

Within the framework of the forum, Minister Peev held a bilateral meeting with Marian Marinescu, European Coordinator for the European Transport Corridor “Western Balkans - Eastern Mediterranean“. The two discussed that this is the European corridor with many border crossings between EU countries, Schengen and countries that are not yet part of these spaces. Therefore, every effort should be made to implement it, was the general opinion in the conversation.