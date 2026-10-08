Petrova: Corridor 8 is a chance for greater connectivity in the Balkans

Corridor 8 is not just a section on the map, but an opportunity for greater connectivity in the region, said Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova after the International Ministerial Conference on Corridor 8 in Sofia. According to her, the project should be viewed more broadly – as a transport, energy and strategic connection.

“Corridor 8 should also be viewed as an opportunity for a network of corridors“, said Petrova. She pointed out that, along with the transport infrastructure, the military mobility and energy dimension of the project are of particular importance.

Bulgaria to host regional forum

The Foreign Minister recalled that Bulgaria will host a regional connectivity forum next year. According to her, the conference in Sofia gave political impetus to an initiative that has been among the priorities of various governments for years.

“For many years, governments have put this initiative at the forefront, but there has not always been the necessary political will and momentum for implementation within the necessary deadlines“, said Petrova. She added that now an opportunity is being created for Corridor 8 to be a top priority again.

Participation of representatives from the region and partner countries

The conference was attended by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia Timcho Mucunski, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania Ferit Hoxha and Director General of the Directorate “Europe and International Trade Policy“ in the Italian Foreign Ministry Nicola Verola.

Petrova pointed out that the forum was attended by representatives at the highest ministerial level from the participating countries and the European Commission. Representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Romania and other countries from the Western Balkans also participated in the discussions.

Sources: bta.bg