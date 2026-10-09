Weather today, forecast for Friday, October 9: Warm and sunny, temperatures up to 30°

The weather in Bulgaria on Friday, October 9, will be mostly sunny and warm. Minimum temperatures will be between 8° and 13°, and maximums will reach 25°-30° in the eastern and southern regions. In Western Bulgaria, daily values will be between 20° and 25°. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology predicts: “During the day of October 9, 2026, the weather over the country will be mostly sunny.“

A light to moderate wind will blow from the south-southwest. Towards the end of the day, cloudiness over the western regions will begin to increase, with light rain possible, mainly in the mountainous parts of Western Bulgaria.

Weather in the mountains and along the Black Sea coast

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny, with high temperatures for the season. At 1200 meters the maximum temperature will be around 20°, and at 2000 meters – around 12°. The wind will be moderate from the southwest.

In the evening and at night towards Saturday, cloudiness in the mountainous regions will increase and rain will fall. Snow is possible above 2000 meters.

Sunny and warm weather is expected along the Black Sea coast, with maximum temperatures between 25° and 28°. There will be a light to moderate wind from the southeast, and the sea water temperature will be around 20°-22°.

Cooling over the weekend

On Saturday, cloudiness will increase over the country and in many places there will be rain. More significant amounts are expected in Western and Central Bulgaria. Temperatures will start to drop, and the wind will strengthen from the northwest. The forecast for the end of the week predicts a significant change after the warm Friday.

Sources: bta.bg, nova.bg