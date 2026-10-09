Military equipment and servicemen are moving on the roads

Servicemen and military equipment from the formations of the 2nd Tundzha Mechanized Brigade and the 5th Brigade Command will move along the republican road and railway infrastructure on October 9 and 12.

The two formations are part of the Land Forces. The movement is related to their completed participation in planned preparations held at the „Koren“ and „Novo Selo“ training grounds.

„The movement is related to their completed participation in planned preparations held at the „Koren“ training grounds and “Novo Selo“.

The convoys will be accompanied by teams of the “Military Police“ Service, the Information Center of the Ministry of Defense states.

The published information does not specify the specific routes and times of passage. The number of servicemen or the amount of equipment is not specified either.

Sources: dariknews.bg, armymedia.bg